Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCT stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

