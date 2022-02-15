ArGoApp Tops One Day Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.82 or 0.06846854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.06 or 0.99858330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.