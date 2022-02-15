Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ANET traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.82. 4,153,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
