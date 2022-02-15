Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.96.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,694 shares of company stock worth $109,129,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.