Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $265.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.05. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.64. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $217.42 and a 12 month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

