Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ASB opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock worth $290,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Associated Banc by 18.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 175,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

