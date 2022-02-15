Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
ASTR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $22.47.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
