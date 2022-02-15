Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

