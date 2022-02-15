AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($135.32) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.32) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($155.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.44).

LON AZN traded up GBX 488.44 ($6.61) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,869.44 ($120.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,149. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £137.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,503.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,582.73.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

