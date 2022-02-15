Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
