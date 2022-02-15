Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 178.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.