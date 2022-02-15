Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $14.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.06, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.46. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

