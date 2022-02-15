AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of AtriCure worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 23.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

