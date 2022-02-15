AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,457 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

