Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

