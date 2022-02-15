Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 183.4% from the January 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUS opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.