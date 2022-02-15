Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avalara by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avalara by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avalara by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Avalara by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

