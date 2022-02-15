Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AWX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avalon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avalon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

