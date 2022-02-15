Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after buying an additional 1,815,414 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Avantor by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 163,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 182,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,531. Avantor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

