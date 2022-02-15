Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Avantor worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,637,000 after acquiring an additional 606,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

