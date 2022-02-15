Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,613.94

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.94 ($21.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,092 ($14.78). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.56), with a volume of 76,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.55) to GBX 1,120 ($15.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The company has a market capitalization of £356.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,613.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.64%.

In related news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,466.43). Insiders bought 2,262 shares of company stock worth $2,130,300 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.