Axa S.A. Acquires 23,319 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 241.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

