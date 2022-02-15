Axa S.A. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of PC Connection worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PC Connection by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,032 in the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

