Axa S.A. Has $3.32 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

