Axa S.A. Has $3.32 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HFC stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.57.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
