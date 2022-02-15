Axa S.A. Invests $4.02 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.