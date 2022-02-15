Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%.
Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 2,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Aytu Biopharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aytu Biopharma (AYTU)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.