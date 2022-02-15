Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 2,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

