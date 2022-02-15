B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $143.93 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

