BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 101,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,327. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

