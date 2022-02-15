Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Buys New Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V comprises approximately 0.3% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 3.24% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,796,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,880,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,843. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

