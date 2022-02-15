Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Acquires Shares of 3,952,328 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,952,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,498,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 2.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

OWL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,924. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.