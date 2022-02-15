Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Buys Shares of 88,431 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,869,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $159,657,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 703,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,470,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 422,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,276. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411 in the last 90 days.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

