Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Has $135.79 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up about 4.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $135,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded up $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.32. 5,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

