Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692,865. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

