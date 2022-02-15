Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.96. 17,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,165. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average of $249.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

