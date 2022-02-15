Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

