Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $247.36. 9,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,591. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average of $283.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $240.38 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

