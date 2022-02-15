Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,339 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after buying an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,141,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.