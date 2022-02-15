Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,005 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 90.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.70. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

