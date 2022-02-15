Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Washington Federal worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

