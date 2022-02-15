Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

