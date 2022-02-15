Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.