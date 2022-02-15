Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $24,545,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,820,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,856,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALCC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

