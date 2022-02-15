Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.