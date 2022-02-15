Bank of Marin Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,991. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $152.52 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.