Bank of Marin Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Marin raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 530,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,138,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.