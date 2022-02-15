Bank of Marin Buys 159 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.