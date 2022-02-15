Bank of Marin Buys 544 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.01. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,402. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

