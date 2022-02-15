Bank of Marin Has $485,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Marin grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $169.60. 94,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,089,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

