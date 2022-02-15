Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:NTB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
