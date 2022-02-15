Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

