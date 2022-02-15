Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

LON BARC opened at GBX 195.56 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.78. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 145.08 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of £32.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,625.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

