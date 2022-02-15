Barclays PLC Acquires 11,221 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 188.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSO stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Cytosorbents Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.