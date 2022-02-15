Barclays PLC Acquires 12,600 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 219.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KODK opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

