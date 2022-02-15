Barclays PLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 93,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

